Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,118,007,000 after buying an additional 260,087 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.