Lido Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,221,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,698,000 after buying an additional 366,565 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,765,000 after acquiring an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 47.6% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 396,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

