Lido Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

