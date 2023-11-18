Lido Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

AEP stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

