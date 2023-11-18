Lido Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

