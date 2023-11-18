Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RHS stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.20 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $649.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.