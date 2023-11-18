Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $968.55 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $931.43 and a 200-day moving average of $934.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

