Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 111.09 and a beta of 1.23.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

