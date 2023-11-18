Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

