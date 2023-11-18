Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 1,319 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 26,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,869 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

