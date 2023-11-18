Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth about $32,233,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $14,572,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,221,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $8,649,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNF opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNF shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

