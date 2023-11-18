Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $175,596.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,375 shares of company stock worth $1,316,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Ciena Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

