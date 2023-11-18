Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.9% during the second quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

