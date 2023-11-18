Lido Advisors LLC Sells 5,841 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.