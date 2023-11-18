Lido Advisors LLC Takes $661,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GEHC. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

