Lido Advisors LLC Takes $722,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,643,000 after acquiring an additional 534,690 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,857,000 after acquiring an additional 983,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

