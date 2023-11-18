Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

