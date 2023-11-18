loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $2.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $557.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,790.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,226,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,369,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,790.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,207 shares of company stock valued at $158,614 and have sold 32,148 shares valued at $58,082. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

