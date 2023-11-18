M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Up to $101.90

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.90, but opened at $103.98. M/I Homes shares last traded at $103.40, with a volume of 15,057 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.07.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $4,526,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth $678,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 670.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.