Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$0.84

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$0.84 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.27.

Shares of MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

