Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 15th total of 233,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MRKR opened at $2.85 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

