Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Matson were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,537,876.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,537,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,168 shares of company stock worth $2,160,106 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Up 1.7 %

Matson stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

