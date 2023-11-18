MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) vs. Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Financial Contrast

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MDxHealth and Viridian Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 14 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 117.16%. Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.29, suggesting a potential upside of 153.69%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than MDxHealth.

This table compares MDxHealth and Viridian Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million 2.26 -$44.04 million ($1.85) -1.66 Viridian Therapeutics $1.77 million 471.82 -$129.87 million ($5.10) -3.11

MDxHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDxHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Viridian Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -78.05% -217.38% -36.27% Viridian Therapeutics -62,437.76% -108.58% -57.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-004, a discovery-stage therapeutic antibody program for rare disease; and VRDN-005 and VRDN-006, a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

