Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Critical Survey

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Free Report) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Meituan and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meituan N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group 3.04% 8.24% 5.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meituan and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meituan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group $1.10 billion 0.92 $58.70 million $0.44 31.91

Analyst Ratings

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meituan.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meituan and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meituan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revolve Group 1 8 6 0 2.33

Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 36.75%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Meituan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Meituan on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meituan

Meituan operates as a tech retail company in China and internationally. It operates through Core Local Commerce and New Initiatives segments. The company offers food delivery services; helps consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels, and attraction and transportation ticketing. It also sells goods from B2B food distribution services and Meituan grocery; and engages in various businesses, such as Meituan Select, Meituan Instashopping, ride sharing, bike-sharing and electric mopeds, power banks, and micro-credit services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services; and merchant information adviory services. The company was formerly known as Meituan Dianping and changed its name to Meituan in October 2020. Meituan was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

