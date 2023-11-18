MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,643.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,643.21.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Report on MELI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,448.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,485.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,267.12.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.