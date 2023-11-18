MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,643.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,643.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,448.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,485.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,296.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,267.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 21.83 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

