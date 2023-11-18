Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINP opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.