Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,510 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,369.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $74,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 45,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPB

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MPB opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.