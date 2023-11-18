Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $48,326.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 611,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock worth $169,652 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

