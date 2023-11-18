Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

MIRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

MIRM stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Heron purchased 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

