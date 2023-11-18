Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,833 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 54.5% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

