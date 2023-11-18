Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.11 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 68,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

