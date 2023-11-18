Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $5.26 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,359,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,836,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.43.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $620.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.27 and its 200 day moving average is $525.16. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $360.00 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.