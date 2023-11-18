Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

