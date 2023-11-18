Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $54.79 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

