Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $152.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.10. The stock has a market cap of $441.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

