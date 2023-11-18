Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.04, for a total transaction of $2,092,055.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,415,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,169,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.04, for a total transaction of $2,092,055.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,415,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,169,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,798 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,785. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,326,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,745,000 after buying an additional 98,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $271.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.42. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $272.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

