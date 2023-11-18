MorphoSys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,232 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 342% compared to the typical volume of 1,183 put options.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.