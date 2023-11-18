New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.70. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 109,266 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFGC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 668,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

