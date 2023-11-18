Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NIO were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

