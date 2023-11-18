NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $7.94

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $7.58. NIO shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 9,194,321 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
NIO Stock Down 0.1 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.