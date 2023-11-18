Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Critical Review

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) and Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nkarta and Medicure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta N/A N/A -$113.84 million ($2.50) -1.04 Medicure $17.74 million 0.61 $1.05 million $0.14 7.43

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 1 3 1 3.00 Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nkarta and Medicure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nkarta presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 461.94%. Given Nkarta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Medicure.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and Medicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -36.69% -27.71% Medicure 9.18% 9.96% 7.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Nkarta shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Nkarta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nkarta has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medicure has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Medicure beats Nkarta on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, that is in phase I for the treatment of various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company has a research collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Nkarta, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

