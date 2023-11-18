Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Nordson worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nordson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,095,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,591,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,446. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

