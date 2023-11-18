Northland Capmk Weighs in on PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PHX Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PHX. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.50 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

