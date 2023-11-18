Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $52.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $650.74 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Stories

