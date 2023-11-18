Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $164.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nucor stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

