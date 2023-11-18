Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Olin worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,679,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

