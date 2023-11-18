Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

