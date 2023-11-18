Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BNP Paribas cut Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

About Ørsted A/S

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $15.23 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54.

(Get Free Report

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.