Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $283.00. The stock had previously closed at $256.18, but opened at $239.99. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $239.09, with a volume of 2,929,347 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $233.71.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

