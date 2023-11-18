Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $20,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.56 and a 200-day moving average of $283.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $399.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.12.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. acquired 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

